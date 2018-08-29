Kimberley’s Terry Fox run coming up September 16

The annual Terry Fox Run is coming up on September 16 in Kimberley and it’s time to think about getting your sponsors together.

The run will take off from Centennial Hall at noon, as usual, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. It will follow the same route, with runners and walkers heading down Rotary Drive and looping back to Centennial Hall either at the Aquatic Centre or the Skate Park, depending on the number of kilometres you want to get in.

Kimberley City Councillor Albert Holland, himself a cancer survivor, will be the official starter and say a few words prior to the race. As always water and oranges will be provided.

Now in its 38th year, the Terry Fox Run has evolved into the largest fundraising event support of cancer research in the world, with events taking place in 32 countries across five continents.

All runs are non-competitive, all inclusive, family oriented activities where participants can walk, run, blade or bike.

Quick Facts

• Terry Fox was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) in his right leg in 1977 and had his right leg amputated 15 cm above the knee

• While in the hospital, Terry was so overcome by the suffering of other cancer patients that he decided to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research and he called his journey the Marathon of Hope

• Terry’s Marathon of Hope took place in 1980 with the simple objective of informing Canadians of the importance of finding a cure for cancer

• With fierce determination, he ran an average of 42 kilometers every day for 143 days

• Terry was forced to end his run on September 1, 1980 when the cancer spread to his lungs

• By February 1, 1981, Terry’s dream of raising $1 for every Canadian was realized – the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope fund totaled $24.17 million

• Terry died in June 1981

• On May 26, 1988, The Terry Fox Run became a Trust, independent from the Canadian Cancer Society, as a registered public foundation

• The Terry Fox Foundation (TFF) is a grassroots organization that does not allow the Terry Fox name or likeness to be commercialized or conjoined with other worthy causes

• The Terry Fox Foundation is responsible for supporting over $20 million in discovery based research each year

• The Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) is the recipient of TFF funding

• TFRI mission is to rapidly translate today’s best science into better cancer treatment and diagnosis for all Canadians o The Institute brings scientists and clinicians together across the country into a functionally integrated, geographically dispersed Institute with nodes in several province