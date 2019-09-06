Kimberley’s Terry Fox run Sunday, September 15

This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. People across Canada will come together to honour the courageous spirit of this young man by fundraising for cancer research at The Terry Fox Run on Sunday, September 15th . Kimberley Centennial Hall. Run starts at 12noon sharp, and as always you are welcome to run, walk or skate the course.

Terry Fox ran an unbelievable 5,373 kilometres in 143 days. He persevered through pain, weather, personal doubt, frustration. He never gave up. And neither have Canadians, who have taken his remarkable example to heart and assumed his cancer research legacy as their own. With almost 10,000 fundraising events nationwide Terry’s footsteps echo loudly in Canada in September.

“I know how proud Terry would be to know that the Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition for millions of Canadians,” says Terry’s older brother Fred Fox.

So much has changed since Terry’s run in 1980 yet the drive for significant results in our cancer research projects is just as strong as ever. One such project is The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centre Network which is the most ambitious cancer initiative ever undertaken in Canada. This unprecedented collaboration will unite Canadian researchers and clinicians, and leverage big data to make precision medicine the standard of care for delivering best outcomes for patients no matter where they live.

On Sunday, September 15, join in a favourite Canadian fall tradition by taking part at your local Terry Fox Run. You contribution will ensure that cancer research continues to move closer to a cure every day. Register and start to fundraise at terryfox.org.

For more information on Kimberley’s Terry Fox run please contact Darryl Oakley, Kimberley Terry Fox Run Volunteer, at darryloakley2011@gmail.com