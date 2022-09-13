Kimberley’s Terry Fox Run this Sunday, September 18

It’s time for the annual Terry Fox Run this Sunday, September 18, 2022. As always in Kimberley participants will meet at Centennial Hall at 11 a.m. to register and the events starts at noon.

While running his Marathon of Hope Terry said, “Nobody is ever going to call me a quitter.” This year, The Terry Fox Foundation invites Canadians to find inspiration from Terry’s perseverance and grit and continue pursuing his dream. On Sunday, September 18, we invite everyone to demonstrate their own no-quit attitude and walk, run, bike, hike, skate or wheel for cancer research at their local Terry Fox Run site.

Kimberley’s Run will feature a few distance options. All are round trip.

McKim School 2.5km

Aquatic Centre 4 km

Skateboard Park 4.5 km

Blackbear Bridge 7.2 km

Transfer Station 12 km.

Fruit and water will be provided by Save On Foods Kimberley and organizer Robyn Skare says their ongoing support is greatly appreciated.

One other special event this year is a large group running for one person, Skare says.

“Reid Ambrosio is a local teen currently in Children’s Hospital battling cancer, he had a wish to have his buddies run for him at this years Terry Fox Run.

His friends and family have started a fundraiser and have sold shirts which say “Running for Reid” that’s raised approximately $700 for the Terry Fox Run in Reid’s name.”