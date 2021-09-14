Kimberley City Councillor Darryl Oakley, who has organized the local run for many years, displays the 2021 posters and t-shirt for this year’s Terry Fox Run, scheduled for September 19 at noon. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley’s Terry Fox Run this Sunday, September 19, 2021

Just a reminder that Kimberley’s Terry Fox Run/Walk is this Sunday, September 19 at noon.

As always the run will leave from the Centennial Centre parking lot. Participants are welcome, but will need to pre register with the Terry Fox foundation as no registration will be onsite. There are limited T-shirts available for purchase at $20/shirt. Cash only please.

Bottled water will be available in addition to a map listing the mileage of the various course distance options.

Where does your Terry Fox money go? Directly to cancer research.

2019-20 funding went to the following cancer research projects:

Blood – $4.2 m

Prostrate – $2.6m

Pediatric- $2.5 m

Brain – $1.8m

Ovarian – $1.6m

Pancreatic – $1.5m

Breast – $1.5m

Rare cancers – $1.2m

Lung – $868k

Colorectal – $644k

Other – $2.7m ( cervical, gastrointestinal, neck, melanomas)

72 cents of every dollar goes directly to cancer research.

Many thanks to all who support Terry’s dream of keeping the Marathon of Hope alive.


