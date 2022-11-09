Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater Run for the Food Bank on for November 27

Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater 5K Run/Walk, in support of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, is back again this year. The event is set for Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 10:30 p.m.

There is a new start and finish area for the race; at the Food Bank’s new home at 255 Knighton Road, across from the Public Works Yard. The Food Bank has been working for months to move into their new building, and the latest word is the move should take place some time in December, and the official opening will be in the New Year. Regardless, the event will go ahead from there. And you might even be able to get a sneak peak at the new facility.

Organizer Jm Webster says the past two events have raised over $2000 each, and they are hoping to top that number this year.

Entry is by donation of either cash or cheque, and all proceeds go to the Food Bank.

”We encourage everyone to dress in their finest “Ugly” or Christmas Sweater,” Webster said. “As well, snow grippers are recommended for your boots.”

The 5K route, down and back along the Rail Trail may be either walked or done as a run. There are both a self-timed / no time category, or a timed category for those feeling a bit more competitive. Everyone is encouraged to pre-register at kootenayorienteering.com to help ensure are ample snacks for all. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served by Food Bank volunteers with all snacks being provided compliments of Save-On Foods. And there will also be a supply of the famous Sweater Cookies.

