Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater Run returns November 21

Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater Walk or Run has returned and is set to go Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

Entry is by donation of either non-perishable food or by cash or cheque. Donations of over $20 will receive a tax receipt. Just put your donation in an envelope with your name and address and put it in the donation box on November 21st.

All you have to do is put on your ugliest sweater, Christmas themed or otherwise and show up at the wooden bridge on Leadenhal Street, across from the Food Bank.

You can either enter a timed or non-timed category. Timed participants will be given a loaner timing chip.

Spread the word, bring a friend and come join the fun.

Free Hot dogs will be served by the Food Bank volunteers.. ideally eat after you complete the course. Please pre-register so we can ensure we have food for all and to speed up the check-in process.

Covid ( Sorry it is still with us)

• Masks are required at check-in and when collecting your hot dog and hot drink

• Vaccine Passports will be checked at registration. Volunteers will be double faxed so we encourage you to be the same if 12 and over.

Registration is open now at kimberleyorienteering.com and it closes on November 20.

