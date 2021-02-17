Kimberley’s Virtual Flannel Fest a great success

Best Dressed Pet Photo-Donna Newel-Sponsored by Kimberley Kritters Pet Food & Supply Flannel Dance Contest-KIS Ronalea’s Class – Sponsored by Stone Fire Pizzeria & Burrito Grill Kootenay DJ Search-Robbie Cranston – Sponsored by Flannel Fest Flannel Fest Royal Couple-Roxanne Isreal – Sponsored by Amanda Arerosmith - House on the Hill Marysville Jim Webster Painting Icicle Photo Contest-Janice Fleming Flannel Baby Photo Contest-Belen Tovar (Antonio)-Sponsored by Krevan Photography & Knitty Gritty Shirley Rossi Snow Sculpture-Nigel Kitto-Bavarian Home Hardware & Damn Good Coffee Kimberley Best Beard Contest-Kevin Murray-Sponsored by Sprout Health Market Virtual Flannel Fest organizers James Archibald and Karen Cetinski with Happy Hans. Photo submitted

It wasn’t a normal Flannel Fest in Kimberley last Saturday, but a great many residents took the opportunity to take part in the online offering.

For four hours on Saturday afternoon, Virtual Flannel Fest organizers asked for photos or videos from Kimberleyites, and they were not disappointed.

And it was all done following COViD-19 protocols.

There were prize give-aways for the first to send in a Flannel kiss cam video, a picture of a pet in flannel, pictures of flannel socks, an snow sculpture contest, pets in tuques, pictures of flannel one piece pajamas, best beard and lots of trivia questions. There were cash prizes for many of the contests and Kimberley residents proved their generosity as many either donated the money back to Flannel Fest or to the Food Bank.

“We haven’t had any bad reviews,” said Karen Cetinski from Rocky Mountain Event Planners, who along with James Archibald, organized the event. “It was completely different and sets a precedent for how events can be done on line. People were enjoying themselves.”

Grubstake Pizza generously donated thee large pizza for giveaways and LX Electrical donated hats. Determining contest winners was online through a Like, Vote, Share platform, that worked really well. Contestants worked very hard on their submissions and made for very good entertainment.

Cetinski spent some time in the Platzl filming with Happy Hans, who fell in a snowbank, much to viewer’s enjoyment.

Even Fort Steele had their Clydesdales dressed in flannel.

“Flannel Fest was very lucky to have had Bruce Kirkby as a celebrity guest, he spoke on the value of volunteering and how it makes a strong community,” Cetinski said. “Josh Dueck and Jared du Toit spoke from afar stating Kimberley was very special and hasn’t been home for a while due to COVID-19.

“Live entertainment was provided by Lennan Delaney, Oliver Mcquaid, Trena Spears, Alex Buterman. The Fat Bike Poker Run was a huge success with 42 riders and 12 freezing volunteers. Big shout out to Rose Oakley-Law for coordinating this fat bike event. Next year, plans are underway to make this a bigger event with spin off’s for summer activities. Donations were given at the finish line to the Kimberley Trails Society in the amount of $365.00. Spirit Rock Climbing Center had a climb dressed in flannel. Appreciation goes out to Save On Foods for suppling food to our crew, many hours were put into the production with little breaks, so the sushi, chicken, pot pies, chicken wings were all a hit.”

Cetinski says Flannel Fest had continued support from Columbian Basin Trust and Teck Resources Ltd. It made good sense to partner with JCI Kootenay for not-for-profit funding, key contacts and creativity with the production, she said

“Artistic Media Productions produced virtual Flannel Fest, it wouldn’t have been possible without their expertise and equipment. Video editing by Backdraft Multimedia, great cutting on all the bloopers! And of course our local businesses for participating and donating prizes. Remember to shop local everyone.”