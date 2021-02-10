Kimberley’s Virtual Flannel Fest is this Saturday

Dress your dog up in flannel and enter the pet contest. Flannel Fest file.

Kimberley’s Virtual Flannel Fest is on this Saturday, February 13, 2021 and while we can’t gather in the Platzl this year, there are still plenty of online ‘flannelly’ activities for one and all to enjoy.

Karen Cetinski from Rocky Mountain Event Planners, who is organizing Flannel Fest, says there appears to be great buy in from the community.

“Entries are pouring in,” she said. “People need something to do. And this is great for families trying to entertain kids in the pandemic. Get out there and build your snow sculpture, decorate your window, send ina video for the dance contest.”

Kimberley is the most social place she has ever lived, Cetinksi says.

“People are not seeing the people they normally see, even if it’s just to wave to in the Platzl. So tune in on Saturday and see some familiar faces.”

Flannel Fest will be presenting all the fun submissions to the various contests, plus entertainment in a FaceBook live feed on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m..

Any photo you wish to submit can simply be tagged #FlannelFest2021 and emailed to info@remep.ca

A great lineup of events has been planned.

Deck DJ – Guess who is on our FF Deck spinning from 6pm-8pm. Prize

Show us what you’re doing during Flannel Fest – Send us a video or picture or join our Zoom! Your Peeps need to see you!

Use this link https://youtu.be/qRXvjoFcM2Y for the live feed. Just paste it in any social media.

Country Wide Shout Out – Australia, Texas, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskchewan, South Africa, Vancouver and anywhere in between! Get your friends to send in a picture or video.

Kimberley Elks Club 50/50 Draw – Go see Mel at the Elks Club to buy tickets or etransfer to: kimberleyelks@shaw.ca 6 tickets for $5.00. Etransfers will receive ticket numbers. Use Password: flannelfest

Live on Locations – The Flannel Team will be visiting various locations in Kimberley during the virtual event to see what’s happening in town!

Videos – Send us anything picture of Video of funny flannel things! Get the kids, family and friends involved!

Vote,Like,Share – Let everyone know! Vote for your friends, favorite picture or video, help participants win their prize.

Happy Hans – Surprise appearances.

Art Contest – Adults or Kiddo’s to send in Flannel art. Art will be displayed live with your name. Anything Artistic Goes! Even cookie decorating or snow painting.

Platzl Story Walk – Follow the story of Frank’s Facebook Fiasco through an outdoor walk that engages readers of all ages with activities designed to get you thinking about your relationship with technology.

Live Music – Surprise, Surprise. Entertainment at its finest

Celebrity Guest Appearances – Surprise, Surprise. Send us a Flannel Video for a prize! – Anyone can put flannel on and do a video!

If you wish to enter any of the many contests featured on the Flannel Fest Facebook page, please get your entries in as soon as possible.

