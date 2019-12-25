Kimbrley RCMP give a little extra at Christmas

For years the Kimberley RCMP officers, civilian and municipal employees and their families have come together to help make one family’s Christmas extra special. The local RCMP detachment has collaborated with partners in the community to identify a family, within the community they serve and protect, who is deserving of some extra festive cheer around the holidays.

Cst. Gord Skulnec organizes the event gathers details and determines the family’s needs around the holidays, including what the individual interests are for each of the children in the household. This year it was a family with several young children.

The detachment employees contribute to the special cause each year. The presents are all wrapped and delivered either by RCMP members or the partner agency.