KIS Students get hands-on learning experience about wetlands at Eimers Lake

Wild Wednesday, Liam, Monty & Hugo, grade three students from Kimberley Independent School, use a plant identification sheet to find various species of plant life that grow at Eimers lake. Robin Stephan photo.

As part of their Science unit, Mr. Charlie’s Grade two/three class took their science lesson outdoors to learn hands-on about the wetlands at Eimers Lake. This field trip was put on by Patty, from Main Streams. Her interactive approach taught students how important the wetlands are to the area, about the different plants that thrive in a wetland environment and the connection to the local first peoples.

