Fall is the perfect time to check that your bat box is well-attached, water-tight and clean, ready to offer a safe roosting site for bats in spring. Photo: Habitat Acquisition Trust

Kootenay Bat Program says it’s time to dispel bat myths as Halloween approaches

Bat Week is October 24 to 31

What’s a commonly used, scary Halloween decoration? A bat.

The Kootenay Community Bat Project says that kind of imaging isn’t helpful and wants to use the lead up to October 31 to counter bat myths, and do something to help bats.

“Bat Week is all about appreciating these amazing animals and their benefits, which in Canada centers around eating insects, and in other parts of the globe they additionally pollinate flowers, and spread seeds and nutrients.,” the project says.

Bat Week is on for October 24 and 31 the Kootenay Bat Project suggests that you consider taking your kids and friends about bats. There is plenty of information about bats at www.bcbats.ca or www.batweek.org

“In BC, there are at least 15 species of bats and they are all major predators of insects including moths, beetles, mosquitoes and flies,” says Elodie Kuhnert, Kootenay Coordinator for the BC Community Bat Program. “A single bat can eat up to its body weight in insects each night. Eating all of these insects helps protect our food crops and forests from insect pests, saving farmers and forest managers billions of dollars each year. No matter where you live, it is almost certain that there are bats living near you.

“ Providing safe and healthy habitat for bats is critical, as over half the species in this province are considered at risk. Since the fungus that causes White-nose Syndrome (WNS) was detected in Grand Forks last year, bat conservation is more important than ever. We expect to see impacts in BC in the near future.”

WNS is a fatal fungal disease that has killed millions of bats. It does not affect people or pets.

Kuhnert asks that people help by reporting dead bats or sightings of winter bat activity to the Bat Project websites.

You can also help by following Bat Friendly Community guidelines, including protecting bat habitat, planting a bat-friendly garden, preventing bats from drowning in pools or rain barrels, keeping cats indoors or in catios, and much more.

Around the time of Bat Week bats will begin disappearing from our areas, until they return with warm weather in the spring.

While they are gone is the time, says Kuhnert, to do any home renovations you may have delayed due to the presence of bats.

You can report winter bat sightings, find out more about the BC Community Bat Program, Bat Week activities, and options for helping local bat populations, at www.bcbats.ca, kootenay@bcbats.ca, or 1-855-922-2287, ext. 14

