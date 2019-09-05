Kootenay Country Fair at Fort Steele this Sunday

Lots of fun for everyone at the Kootenay Country Fair. www.kootenaycountryfair.com

It’s after Labour Day and it’s time for local gardeners to show off their spoils. A perfect place to do that, and a whole lot more, is the Kootenay Country Fair, scheduled for this Sunday, September 9 at Fort Steele Heritage Town.

For an admission of $6 for adults, you can take in exhibits of produce, flowers, preserves, baking, needlework, crafts, quilting, arts photography and more.

There will be a Zucchini Race at 2 p.m., a fair auction, face painting, demonstrations, entertainers, commercial tables, wagon rides and children’s games. A great day for the family.