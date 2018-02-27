Kootenay Savings will sponsor four Kootenay youth to attend YES camp next summer.

Kootenay Savings Sponsoring Kids to Attend Summer Camp

A lot of us have very fond memories of summer camp. It’s an experience that can stay with you for a long time. The YES Camp at Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island is geared specifically to teens ages 14 to 18. The camp focuses on cooperation, communication, leadership and self-esteem.

Chutney Savings has stepped up to sponsor four teens from the Kootenays to attend the camp for a week. This is a $675 value plus bus transportation from Kelowna to Lake Cowichan. Parents must get their kids to Kelown and provide the $35 ferry passenger fee.

Participants in the camp come home with new skills and confidence. With tons of fun games, events and activities – including canoeing, hiking, swimming, talent shows, ultimate frisbee, and arts and crafts – campers are sure to make friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

Youth are invited to apply by April 30, 2018.

The Youth Excellence Society (YES) is a non-partisan, charitable organization that provides exceptional leadership training to British Columbia’s youth through the support of the province’s co-operative and credit union movement. For over 45 years, the YES has been providing a unique learning experience for over 10,000 youth across BC.

They believe our programming not only changes the lives our participants, but provides them the tools and skills to create positive change in their family, school, and community.

