Kootenay Savings supports Indoor Tennis Society

The Kimberley Indoor Tennis Courts Society is grateful to Kootenay Savings Credit Union Community Foundation for their generous donation to our lighting project which can now go forward this summer.

The project is intended to improve the quality of lighting, provide environmental benefits and cost savings by replacing the 1000-watt halide light system which is over 25 years old with 300 watt Led fixtures .

The Indoor Tennis Courts re-opened in 2005 after a 3-year fundraising and construction project to relocate the facility from the ski hill to a site on the Selkirk High School grounds made possible by the kind assistance of SD#6.

David Bellm President of the society and prime mover behind the relocation stated that the granting of the site by the school board in return for day time access by students was an important factor in the project’s success.

After the site approval the society was fortunate over the next three years in receiving major financial support from the Federal and Provincial governments, City of Kimberley ,Teck and Kootenay Savings Credit Union as well as many other smaller financial contributions.

The tennis courts run on a web site booking system which allows the operation to remain financially viable as well as outstanding volunteering since the re-opening from Eric Bodin who handles maintenance and society director Peter Munro.

Men’s team tennis, Ladies and Mixed are currently played over the Fall to Spring indoor season as well as a Junior lesson program run by Daniel Holden (resuming October).

Individuals can go to our web site and book a court anytime



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter