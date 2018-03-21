KRRG international dinner postponed

For the Bulletin

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 3rd Annual International Dinner at the Green Door, Kimberley, March 24, 25, 26, 2018, has been postponed.

“Unfortunately, our International Dinner has been postponed. Please accept our sincere apologies. All tickets sold will be fully refunded. Please contact our Treasurer, Louise Hockley at 250-427-3726,” reports Peggy Frederikse, KRRG Chairperson. “We appreciate the continued support of the Kimberley community and look forward to seeing you at upcoming events.”

Stay tuned for further details about KRRG’s 3rd Annual International Dinner.

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

