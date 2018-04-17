Lady’s Leg Dancers donate $2000 to Seniors Helping Seniors program

The Bulletin reported last week that the local dance group, the Lady’s Leg Dancers raised $8,730 through their annual Lilith event, which took place from March 1 to 3 this year at Centre 64. All of the proceeds went directly back into the community.

The funds were distributed to their annual scholarship ($1,500), a free community swim at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre, the Helping Hands Food Bank ($4,900), and the Seniors Helping Seniors group ($2,000).

Hayley Simkins and Corissa Pasiechnyk from the Lady’s Leg Dancers (bottom right and middle) are pictured donating $2000 to members of the Seniors Helping Seniors program.