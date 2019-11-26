Lake days for Kimberley students

This fall, about 100 Kimberley elementary students visited McGinty Lake in Meadowbrook to take part in the McGinty Lake Education Program, a partnership between the Meadowbrook Community Association and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook. Students learn about and investigate the lake’s aquatic macro-invertebrates. This spring, BC Hydro gave a $1,000 grant to the Meadowbrook Community Association to carry out the program. BC Hydro’s community grants program supports community groups with projects focusing on the workforce of tomorrow, safety, and smart energy ideas. Visit www.bchydro.com/grants to learn more about grants in our communities.

Previous story
News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Just Posted

Lake days for Kimberley students

This fall, about 100 Kimberley elementary students visited McGinty Lake in Meadowbrook… Continue reading

Another two-win weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros don’t allow a goal against in either game

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist As I look at the snow-less grass in… Continue reading

Christmas Food Bank 5 km Fun Run / Walk

On Saturday December 7th at 10 a.m, a new event is coming… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP investigating theft from ATM at local business

Kimberley RCMP are asking for information about a theft that occurred earlier… Continue reading

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound loaned vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

Most Read