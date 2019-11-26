Lake days for Kimberley students

This fall, about 100 Kimberley elementary students visited McGinty Lake in Meadowbrook to take part in the McGinty Lake Education Program, a partnership between the Meadowbrook Community Association and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook. Students learn about and investigate the lake’s aquatic macro-invertebrates. This spring, BC Hydro gave a $1,000 grant to the Meadowbrook Community Association to carry out the program. BC Hydro’s community grants program supports community groups with projects focusing on the workforce of tomorrow, safety, and smart energy ideas. Visit www.bchydro.com/grants to learn more about grants in our communities.