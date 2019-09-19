Last chance to purchase theatre seats from Centre 64

The theatre at Centre 64 is undergoing renovations right now, and anyone who’d like to own a bit of the theatre’s past will have to act now.

The seats have all been taken out and are currently stored under a tent outside Centre 64. The tent has to come down next week, and if homes aren’t found for the seats, they will be taken apart and recycled.

There are two different seat styles to choose from at $35 a pair. The older, red ones were originally taken from the old Armand Theatre and installed in Centre 64 in 1990. The newer, blue ones, were installed about 15 years ago. Those seats came from the Community Theatre/Stage Door in Cranbrook.

If you would like to own a little bit of Kimberley history, please call Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or Carol Fergus at 250-427-2258.