Healthy Kimberley Facebook file

Healthy Kimberley Facebook file

Learn more about Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program at Zoom meeting

If you’d like to learn more about the good work done by the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, the EK Climate Hub in cites you to a public Zoom event on Friday, January 13, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. mountain time.

Duncan will discuss an overview of what Food Recovery Depot does, its services to community such as resource sharing, diverting waste from landfill, reducing emissions, food insecurity, inclusion, accessibility, collective planning and doing, and generating wellbeing;

highlights on linkages with broader community-based food initiatives; what are the key challenges and opportunities; and how can we help.

You can join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2450099271?pwd=SkJsUWhCZk9rTGhSVXFCZ05ya2kyQT09

Or phone: 1-647-558-0588 Meeting ID: 245 009 9271


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
One way to support the Earth this holiday season? Recycle old decorations

Just Posted

Healthy Kimberley Facebook file
Learn more about Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program at Zoom meeting

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

Rob Gay, the longtime chair of the RDEK board, reflects on 2022 and the challenges ahead looking into the New Year. Photo courtesy RDEK.
OPINION: RDEK board chair Rob Gay reflects on 2022

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books