Learn more about Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program at Zoom meeting

If you’d like to learn more about the good work done by the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, the EK Climate Hub in cites you to a public Zoom event on Friday, January 13, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. mountain time.

Duncan will discuss an overview of what Food Recovery Depot does, its services to community such as resource sharing, diverting waste from landfill, reducing emissions, food insecurity, inclusion, accessibility, collective planning and doing, and generating wellbeing;

highlights on linkages with broader community-based food initiatives; what are the key challenges and opportunities; and how can we help.

You can join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2450099271?pwd=SkJsUWhCZk9rTGhSVXFCZ05ya2kyQT09

Or phone: 1-647-558-0588 Meeting ID: 245 009 9271



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

