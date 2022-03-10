Letter: TimBrMart to become Home Hardware Building Centre

To our wonderful community:

Stan and Marie are retiring! As of Apr 4, Jordan Torgerson, of Home Hardware Cranbrook Torgersons, will be taking over the reins at Kimberley Building Supplies. Our TimBrMart store of 60 years, (Fabros were the original TBM members) will become a Home Hardware Building Center. Jordan and his family look forward to providing you with the same great service and exciting new products!

We send out a HUGE thank you to EVERYONE of our friends and customers who have passed through our doors and supported our local/small business for the past 30 years. Also, to our contractors (you know who you are) who believed in us, have been with us for a very long time (some not so long) and who have contributed greatly to our success, we wish you all well for YOUR continued success. It has been a pleasure to serve you.

It goes without saying, that we would be nowhere without our wonderful and knowledgeable staff. Over the years, we have been lucky to have numerous people who have lent a great deal of themselves to help create KBS a great place to shop. A special mention goes out to Lil, our righthand gal, for all the years of service she has given us. Lil, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

We would like to extend an invitation for coffee and cake, on April 1 and 2, between 10am and 2pm. It is an opportunity to say hello to the Torgerson family, and to say goodbye to Stan and Marie.

We know the residents of Kimberley will continue to shop local and support Jordan in his new business endeavor.

See you soon, and thanks to all,

Stan and Marie