Life with a marching band

One of the nice things about JulyFest is that many people who used to live in Kimberley return home for the reunions. And it’s always good to catch up with them and find out what they’ve been up to.

Derek Stoughton returned this year and said he was thrilled to be back. He dropped by the Bulletin office with his former piano teacher Arne Sahlen.

“It’s crazy to see how much the town has changed,” he said.

Derek is the son of Debbie Blais and Gerald Stoughton and he has been living in the United States for the past 20 years or so, pursuing a rather unusual profession — directing marching bands.

He currently resides in Boulder, Colorado where he is pursuing his Doctorate of Musical Arts, specializing in wind conducting. Wind conducting would include marching bands and concert bands.

While he played drums and piano growing up in Kimberley, he moved to be with his father in Texas when he was 16 and there he joined the school band, playing percussion. But he remembers when his attention was caught by that particularly American thing, the marching band.

It’s all part of American football culture, especially college football, which you really have to experience to understand.

“I remember my senior year of high school, wondering what I would do with my life,” he said. “I was at a high school football game and I was watching the band and I thought, that is so cool. I’ve got to do that. I’m going to teach marching bands.”

And so he immersed himself in wind ensembles. 20 years later, he’s done it all. He has directed the Golden Buffalo Marching Band, the Southern Louisiana University Marching Band, Oklahoma State, University of Texas. He also taught at public schools and colleges. After undergrad at the University of Texas, he received his masters in conducting at Oklahoma State.

He has now returned to get his doctorate, with the goal of getting a position with a bigger school, where there is more potential for working with larger ensembles. He has one more year to get his doctorate.

He fondly remembers those who had a musical influence on him in Kimberley, people such as his first piano teacher Wendy Guimont, Arne Sahlen, Gerry Brennan and Bob McCue.

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said, adding he will be back for JulyFest next year. “I’m thrilled to be back and see how wonderful this community is, and the wonderful people.”