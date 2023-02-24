A free lake monitoring kit is sent to everyone who registers as a Lake Blitz volunteer. LLC Photo

A free lake monitoring kit is sent to everyone who registers as a Lake Blitz volunteer. LLC Photo

Living Lakes Canada seeks Kootenay residents to volunteer as lake monitors

Do you have a favourite lake? Just to swim in, or fish, or perhaps camp beside?

If so, Living Lakes Canada is hoping you might take up their invitation to become a volunteer lake monitor.

From May to September, Lake Blitz volunteers across Canada help create a ‘snapshot’ of lake health by collecting temperature readings at their chosen lake and shoreline photos of their location and the colour of the water. All the data that’s being collected is added to the Lake Observation Map that can be viewed in real-time. All you have to do after signing up, and receiving a Lake Blitz Standard kit, is collect data through the May to September season. It could be a fun project that involves the whole family.

The Kit contains a thermometer, tape measure, field guide and data sheets. Living Lakes Canada will provide free online training on how to use the kit.

Volunteers will also receive a monthly newsletter and will be invited to monthly online workshops featuring expert guest speakers who will present on a range of topics relevant to lake monitoring.

Lake Blitz registration closes May 1st or when the supply of Lake Blitz Kits runs out. Register today and join Living Lakes Canada in getting outside this summer and helping protect lakes across Canada.

To learn more about the program and to register, visit LakeBlitz.LivingLakesCanada.ca or contact the Lake Blitz Program Manager at LakeBlitz@LivingLakesCanada.ca.

