Local artist fears two of her pieces stolen from gallery

Local artist Colleen Friesen is asking the people of Kimberley to be on the lookout for two pieces of her artwork that have gone missing from the Kimberley Friends Gallery.

This gallery is located in the same building as the Kimberley Friends of the Library Used Bookstore and artists donate a portion of their fees to help support the store and their support of the library and local literacy programs.

On Tuesday, Friesen was in the gallery and found that two of her pieces had gone missing, and she fears the only possible explanation is that they were stolen.

She said that it was very disheartening and, while not expensive pieces as they try to make the local artwork affordable for everyone, she hopes by sharing them someone could possibly recognize them and get in touch with her.

If found, you can reach out to Colleen at colleenfr@yahoo.com

