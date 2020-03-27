Local business provides first responders with 22 bottles of hand-sanitizer amid shortages

By: Jesse Heinrichs

A hand-sanitizer shortage has hit some of the people that need it the most, and local business owner Michelle Gray wanted to do her part to help quell the need.

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy donated 22 bottles of hand-sanitizer, made in house, to Kimberley’s first responders, on March 23.

“Since there’s been a shortage, we’ve been collecting and making ingredients for a few different formulas,” said Gray.

She said that way, when one runs out, they can use a different formula to make a sanitizer that’s at least 70 per cent alcohol-based, guaranteeing its effectiveness.

Gray said that there’s a massive shortage across the country from all manufactures, and that even the raw ingredients for hand-sanitizer are difficult to come by.

Kimberley’s emergency services had been in prior contact with Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, looking for someone who could supply them with hand-sanitizer.

“Once we had it made, we decided to simply donate it to the first responders,” said Gray, who added that the emergency services had already been experiencing a shortage for a while.

In terms of inspiration, Gray said, “We’re a compounding pharmacy, so that’s what we do.”

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy has the ability to make hand-sanitizer and other products in their in-house lab.

“We find a need, and fill a need,” she said.

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy has closed their front doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are still filling the need of customers by offering curb side delivery. Gray said her business is still filling prescriptions, and offering advice via their phone.

Coronavirus

