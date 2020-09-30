Local kayakers and canoers paddle Kootenay for World Rivers Day

SUBMITTED

World Rivers Day — a day to appreciate and clean up our local waterways which are so essential to our lives.

In total, 11 kayaks and one canoe, for a total of 12 water crafts and 13 people, paddled up the Kootenay River from Bummers Flats on Sunday, Sept.27 to partake in this event, held worldwide every year.

Our Kootenay River is pristine, with not one piece of garbage to clean up — pretty amazing. The only things on the shore were various tracks from what seems a popular spot. Bear, bear cub, heron tracks, elk, deer, possibly beaver or muskrat, a wonderful array of wildlife. A great day was had by all

