Lois Creek watershed assessment to be unveiled at AGM

Hydrologist Ryan MacDonald and volunteer Blake Rawson on a field trip to the Lois Creek headwaters in October. Photo submitted

For the Bulletin

Everyone is invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Friends of Lois Creek on Nov. 25 and learn about the health of the Lois Creek riparian ecosystem based on a 2019 study conducted by hydrologist Ryan MacDonald, who will provide a preliminary report on his watershed assessment.

Other agenda items include updates on a project to remove invasive weeds using a herd of goats managed by local entrepreneur Cailey Chase, ongoing trail system issues and upgrades, and a proposal to put forward a candidate for the provincial Big Tree Registry.

Friends of Lois Creek was founded by Don Davies, a local legend, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Plans are now under way to create a tribute in his memory. Mark Davies, Don’s son, has joined the group’s leadership team and will coordinate the meeting.

The Lois Creek trail system is named after the daughter of Harry Gamble, general foreman of Cominco in the early 1900s. Lois died in the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, but her name lives on in the provincially recognized trail system within Recreation Sites and Trails BC that is now cooperatively managed by the Kimberley Trails Society and the Friends of Lois Creek.

The Friends of Lois Creek annual general meeting will be held at Lindsay Park School at 7 pm on Monday, November 25. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Previous story
Kimberley flu clinic well attended

Just Posted

Lois Creek watershed assessment to be unveiled at AGM

For the Bulletin Everyone is invited to attend the Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

Kimberley resident warns about phone scam involving pharmacy, prescriptions

Scammers are calling to ask for credit card information, claiming there is a prescription ready

Alberta company working to reclaim materials from fallen historical Wycliffe barn

Salvage Solutions aims to reclaim 80% of materials from a barn built in the early 1900’s.

City to host wildfire management open house

The City of Kimberley has a number of different projects underway in… Continue reading

Kimberley flu clinic well attended

For the Bulletin St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church was happy to provide the… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Manitoba slams lack of detail on Indigenous child-welfare overhaul plan

The federal government has said the legislation will reduce the number of Indigenous children in care

Services needed for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Most Read