Lois Creek watershed assessment to be unveiled at AGM

For the Bulletin

Everyone is invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Friends of Lois Creek on Nov. 25 and learn about the health of the Lois Creek riparian ecosystem based on a 2019 study conducted by hydrologist Ryan MacDonald, who will provide a preliminary report on his watershed assessment.

Other agenda items include updates on a project to remove invasive weeds using a herd of goats managed by local entrepreneur Cailey Chase, ongoing trail system issues and upgrades, and a proposal to put forward a candidate for the provincial Big Tree Registry.

Friends of Lois Creek was founded by Don Davies, a local legend, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Plans are now under way to create a tribute in his memory. Mark Davies, Don’s son, has joined the group’s leadership team and will coordinate the meeting.

The Lois Creek trail system is named after the daughter of Harry Gamble, general foreman of Cominco in the early 1900s. Lois died in the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, but her name lives on in the provincially recognized trail system within Recreation Sites and Trails BC that is now cooperatively managed by the Kimberley Trails Society and the Friends of Lois Creek.

The Friends of Lois Creek annual general meeting will be held at Lindsay Park School at 7 pm on Monday, November 25. Everyone is welcome to attend.