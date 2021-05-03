Long-time Kimberley couple celebrate milestone anniversay

John and Marnie Dean were married in Kimberley 60 years ago; they now live on Vancouver Island

In these days of pandemic, many things that would be celebrated with a gathering of family in normal times, have to be marked alone.

So it is for a couple who were married in Kimberley a remarkable 60 years ago on April 29,1961.

John and Marnie Dean (nee Neeve) now live on Vancouver Island, but their daughter, Deborah Strandberg, reached out to the Bulletin to let Kimberley residents know about the upcoming milestone. Both grew up in Kimberley.

“John and Margaret (Marnie) Dean are celebrating their 60th year of marriage throughout the year of 2021,” Deborah wrote. “They have been blessed with health, happiness, four treasured siblings (Lloyd Sr, Ron, Fred, and George), four amazing children (Debbie, Lloyd, D’Arcy, and Brad), eight wonderful grand-children, two precious great grand-children and an amazing collection of “adopted” in-laws, out-laws, cousins, spouses, steps and significant others!

Due to this pandemic lockdown, their 60th Anniversary Tour has been cancelled (or maybe postponed). Married on April 29, 1961 in Kimberley, their journey together has taken them on many a bridge, over sea and mountains, on highways, backroads, and even through tunnels. For now, however, they are joyfully enjoying island life planted in their Comox Valley home! Although the party is postponed, their love carries on!

“Well wishes, memories, prayer and ongoing celebrations can be shared throughout the pandemic via Zoom, telephone, email and yes… even snail mail!

Congratulations on celebrating 60 years together!”