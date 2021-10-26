Long time Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary volunteers honoured

In the picture above, you are looking at over 300 years of volunteer time for the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary.

On October 20, the Kimberley Health-Care Auxiliary honored several long service volunteers. Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary volunteers, from the Thrift Shop volunteers to the Loan Cupboard and more provide an incredibly valuable service to our community. They raise thousands of dollars each year for equipment for the Kimberley Health Centre and/or the East Kootenay Regional Hospital through the East Kootenay Foundation for Health.

It is a team of very dedicated volunteers, who deserve much thanks for all they do.

Thank you to the volunteers of the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

