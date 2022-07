Last week the Mark Creek Lions honored long time member David Mayes (1942-2020)

David was a beloved Lions member, serving for over 30 years, said the club. “He will be dearly missed, and left a huge hole in our club.

“This bench, located on Lions Way, is a beautiful memorial to a man whom volunteered tirelessly for decades. His wife Margaret was responsible for this wonderful dedication.

“RIP our dear friend, David.”