Looking for Kimberley/Cranbrook people to join trek to Nepal

Four more people needed for a trek into the Tsum Valley in November

Shauna Jimenez of Wasa has led five treks to Nepal in recent years, including one after the last major earthquake, where she brought a team of doctors and nurses to assist people affected by the quake.

She is planning another trek, which will take place from November 17 to December 7, 2019.

”This will be my fifth time doing this trek – I love it for the mountains, the people, the culture and the exercise, Jimenez said. “I organize a trek each year, if I can, to share the experience, and help out some local guides and families.”

This particular trek will focus on the Tsum Valley.

“Tsum Valley has only been open to tourists since 2007, so it is still a very special rural community of mainly Tibetan Buddhists. As one of our guides is from this valley, we stay in family homes. You have plenty of opportunity to get to know locals, their culture and their mountains – which are stunning. If you are interested, we have opportunity to explore/stay in Tibetan monasteries. Some folks would rather spend spare time hiking to some of the remote lakes, so we have two guides which allows folks to split up according to interests. (In these sacred valleys, tourists are not meant to wander around on their own).

“We also explore Manasul area, going up as far as the town of Lho to get a great view of Manaslu.

“We get up to 4000 metres, taking our time acclimatizing along the way by hiking high and sleeping low – have not had any problems with high altitude.

“One of our guides is Nubripa – meaning from Manaslu area, so we also have the opportunity to visit villages that many tourists with non-local guides do not get to experience.”

You will be expected to be able to hike a six hours a day, with a lot of elevation changes.

“It sounds tough, but after a few first sweaty days, our bodies get into the groove,” she said.

Jimenez is looking for four more people to join the trek, and she should like to know as soon as possible as departure day is fast approaching.

The 18 day trek fee of $2000 US includes food, lodging, experienced local guide(s), trek permits, park fees, a porter for a max of 7 kgs (you carry about 12 kgs) and transport to/from the Kathmandu/trailhead. Not included are your airfare, expenses while in Kathmandu, and tips for guides/porters.

If you are interested, please contact Shauna at sjoutdoors7@gmail.com