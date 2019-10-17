Magic of Autumn gift show in Kimberley this weekend

Fall is here and excitement is filling the air. The Magic of Autumn is just around the corner. This popular artisan market takes place on Friday, October 18th from 3 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bootleg Gap Golf Course.

Each year, this show features up to 20 artisans and crafters from all over the valley displaying their beautifully hand-crafted quality items. Set in the Bootleg Gap clubhouse, this event will be drawing on the magic that is autumn to make this a truly special experience. Patrons of the show will be able find many different items including all types of handcrafted jewelry, crocheted and knitted items, hand sewn creations, pottery, stained glass, hand-made cards, wood work, signs, sweets and goodies, pickles and preserves, and aroma therapy and much more. In addition, on Saturday, there will be a soup and sandwich buffet so that shoppers can come and take time to enjoy themselves in this magical setting.

There will be an admission fee at the door with the proceeds being donated to the Food Bank. With the admission charge, people will be eligible for the door prize draws featuring items donated by the participating artisans. Be sure to mark your calendars because the Magic of Autumn Artisan Market is a fall tradition that has something for everyone.