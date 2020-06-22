Mainstreams improves riparian area along Kimberley’s Mark Creek

A park area on the banks of Mark Creek in Kimberley is looking good this spring, thanks to the work of Mainstreams volunteers.

Last fall, Mainstreams, with the intent to improve the riparian habitat and the community use of the area, which was altered when the concrete flume was removed several years ago.

During the flume removal project, the stream channel was returned to a more natural form but the riparian area, the land beside the stream, needed some additional attention.

Key to any environmental project is monitoring the impact of that project. To that end, Mainstreams assessed the survival and vigour of the plants after going through the winter of 2019-2020. Two plants disappeared over the winter but 100 per cent of the remaining plants survived. Most damage to the plants was due to browsing by the local city deer population but almost 50 per cent of the plants were not browsed at all.

The plantings will next be tested by spring freshet and the dry heat of summer. Monitoring in the fall 2020 will determine how successfully the plants cope with these challenging conditions.

Mainstreams plans to continue improving riparian habitat on Mark Creek by working on a section further downstream in

the fall of 2020.

Mainstreams gratefully acknowledges funding from the Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives Grants though the Regional District of East Kootenay and the City of Kimberley, as well as the support of City Staff, and Tipi Native Plant Nursery.