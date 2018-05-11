Mainstreams spring event series in Kimberley

Back by popular demand, for the third year in a row, Mainstreams has planned a series of six events to honour, celebrate and explore our local watershed. Mainstreams is a non-profit organization based in Kimberley, whose focus is local water education and awareness.

All events are planned for Thursday evenings, 6:30 – 8pm:

May 17 – Mark Creek Riparian Walk

May 24 – Lois Creek Natives & Invasives Plant Walk

May 31 – Burdock Pull ‘n Learn

June 7 – Eimer’s Wetland Walk

June 14 – Knapweed Pull ‘n Learn

June 21 – Summer Solstice by the Creek

Ranging from investigating plants to human history, the series is designed to offer greater insight into different aspects of our watershed. Mainstreams is looking for community members interested in committing to a ‘Streamers’ group, engaged in learning about and stewarding our watershed – a precious resource we literally can’t live without.

The first Thursday, May 17 Mark Creek Riparian Walk, will be led by Laura Duncan. The land close to the creek is called the riparian zone and generally hosts a different variety of plants due to its proximity to the water. Take the time to notice the finer details and learn more about specific plants and ecosystems while delving into the history of the Creek and its relationship with our community.

“There will be plenty of time for questions and discussion,” says Duncan, who is a wealth of information on local plants as well as the history of our community’s creek. A passionate naturalist, she has been involved in the restoration of Mark Creek since the 1990’s.

“We will meet at the parking pull-out just past the turn-off to the dump road from Rotary Drive.”

It’s a powerful time of year to be near the creek, with spring freshet at its height and plants vibrant with fresh green growth. Come out and get energized!

More info or questions: Follow the Mainstreams Facebook page or contact Shannon (250)427-7981 or shannongreyduncan@gmail.com

These events are made possible thanks to funding from BC Hydro, Columbia Basin Trust and the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council.