Maple syrup sale to raise funds for Kimberley French School

The Kimberley French School is selling real, pure maple syrup to raise money to support the many activities the kids of their school enjoy.

The school has partnered with an authentic sugar shack in rural Quebec called La Palette des Saveurs for this delicious endeavour.

The prices are: $88 for one gallon of maple syrup, consisting of eight 540 millilitre cans, or one 540 millilitre can for $11.50.

Also available is 500-gram bags of maple sugar, which is similar to brown sugar, for $18.50 and 500-gram jars of dairy-free maple butter also for $18.50.

Orders must be placed before Tuesday, Nov. 1 and items will be available for pick up by early December, with instructions for pick up to be provided to those who place orders. Pick up is available in Meadowbrook, Kimberley or Cranbrook.

Payment can be submitted by cash, cheques or e-transfer. Contact ape.kimberley@gmail.com to place orders, get more information or send e-transfer. Cheques may be made out to APE Kimberley.