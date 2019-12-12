Mark Creek Lions Club donates $850 to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

David Mayes (right) of the Mark Creek Lions Club is pictured donating a cheque for $850 to Heather Smith (left) of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food bank is gearing up for another busy holiday season, and donations are coming in all forms.

The Mark Creek Lions Club recently donated $850 to the Food Bank, ahead of their busiest time of the year and the Christmas Hamper Program.

Heather Smith, Coordinator for the Food Bank, says that she is grateful for all of the generous donations from the community.

“It’s certainly our busiest time of the year, at Christmas time, and donations of both cash and food are always appreciated,” said Smith. “We have such a great community.”

The hamper program puts together boxes of food and toys for families in need over the holidays.

The hampers include everything a family would need over Christmas, from a turkey dinner to a little extra: milk, eggs, cheese, crackers, fresh vegetables and fruit. All of the food is purchased by the food bank.

The hampers also include gifts for children aged 0 to 18, which are donated through the Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Trees are set up at various locations in Kimberley. Each tree has a tag with the gender and age of a child, for whom you buy an appropriate gift (new and unwrapped) and return it to the tree.

Over 100 volunteers will be working from now until December 21st, when the hampers are distributed.

“We have 100 volunteers over the course of that week and it’s so great to see,” said Smith. “For such a small community, to have 100 people come out to help, we couldn’t do it without them.”



