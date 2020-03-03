Gerry Lafault, Mark Creek Lions president, along with Brent Bidston, president of Angel Flights. Photo submitted

Mark Creek Lions donate to Angel Flight

The Mark Creek Lions have made a substantial donation to help support the Angel Flight organization. The club donated $5000 to Angel Flight East Kootenay, thanks to a bequest from Louella McDonald.

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a fully volunteer run charity, providing free air transportation to residents of the East Kootenay, flying them to medical appointments in Kelowna.

As many patients from B.C.are having difficulty being accept for medical care in Alberta, local residents have to travel to Kelowna as the nearest centre for advanced care. At best, this is a long and arduous journey, and for some it is just not possible.

Angel Flight East Kootenay operate small unpressurized aircraft with volunteer pilots, to get people to and from Kelowna. There is no charge for this service.

People requiring flights can go to www.angelflightek.ca and fill in the form under ‘request a flight’ and they will contact you with more details.

As a registered charity, they currently accept donations to be able to continue offering free flights. Every donation goes a long way. The Mark Creek Loins are urging that people please consider supporting Angel Flight.


