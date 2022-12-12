Doreen Sharp with Mark Creek Lions Steve Royer. Photo submitted

Mark Creek Lions draw helps fund scholarships

Doreen Sharp is the winner of the 250/250. She won $1000.00. The Mark Creek lions Club will be handing out bursaries to the Selkirk school with the proceeds in the new year.

