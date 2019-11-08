Mark Creek Lions take students to hockey games

David Mayes, VP of the Mark Creek Lions Club, along with Dynamiters board member, Robyn Wardle, presents a cheque for $220 for two season tickets to the Kimberley Dynamiters home games to McKim Vice Principal Bradley Carrier. The tickets will be handed out to McKim students throughout the hockey season.
