Vaughn Jarrett, Manager of Mark Creek Market, is pictured handing a cheque to Trevor Woynarski, President of Kimberley Minor Hockey Association. The cheque, for $2250, was part of Mark Creek’s annual super saver coupon book sale. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Mark Creek Market donates $2250 to Kimberley Minor Hockey

The annual Super Saver Coupon book sale raised over $2000 for the minor hockey association

Every year Kimberley’s Mark Creek Market hosts their Harvest Super Saver Coupon Book sale, to benefit a local group or charity.

Vaughn Jarrett, General Manager of Mark Creek Market, explained that this year’s funds will go towards Kimberley Minor Hockey.

“Every year we supply an organization with coupon books to sell. The books are $10 each and all of the funds go back to that organization,” said Jarret, adding that this will be the third year in a row that they’ve chosen minor hockey.

RELATED: Kimberley’s Peewee Nitros, Bantam Dynamiters and Save On Foods host toy drive

There are nine teams in the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association. Between the teams, 225 books were sold, resulting in a donation of $2250.

“They always need the support of the community and they are usually looking for donations, plus the kids get to sell them. It works for us and it works for them,” said Jarrett.

Trevor Woynarski, President of Kimberley Minor Hockey Association, says that all of the teams will benefit from the funds. He thanked Jarrett and the team at Mark Creek upon receiving the cheque for $2250.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
It happened this week in 1912

Just Posted

Mark Creek Market donates $2250 to Kimberley Minor Hockey

The annual Super Saver Coupon book sale raised over $2000 for the minor hockey association

Interior Health launches GetCheckedOnline program in Kimberley

Kimberley residents now have easier access to anonymous testing for sexually transmitted and blood borne infections

Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club set closing date for sale of golf course

The course will officially be sold to PIE in January.

It happened this week in 1912

Dec. 8 - 14: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Resident calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Bill Post of Cranbrook is pondering an horrific experience that happened to… Continue reading

VIDEO: More air-passenger rights go into effect this weekend

The first set of passenger rights arrived in mid-July in Canada

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Trudeau sets 2025 deadline to remove B.C. fish farms

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Wagon wheels can now be any size! B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

Most Read