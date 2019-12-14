Mark Creek Market donates $2250 to Kimberley Minor Hockey

The annual Super Saver Coupon book sale raised over $2000 for the minor hockey association

Every year Kimberley’s Mark Creek Market hosts their Harvest Super Saver Coupon Book sale, to benefit a local group or charity.

Vaughn Jarrett, General Manager of Mark Creek Market, explained that this year’s funds will go towards Kimberley Minor Hockey.

“Every year we supply an organization with coupon books to sell. The books are $10 each and all of the funds go back to that organization,” said Jarret, adding that this will be the third year in a row that they’ve chosen minor hockey.

There are nine teams in the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association. Between the teams, 225 books were sold, resulting in a donation of $2250.

“They always need the support of the community and they are usually looking for donations, plus the kids get to sell them. It works for us and it works for them,” said Jarrett.

Trevor Woynarski, President of Kimberley Minor Hockey Association, says that all of the teams will benefit from the funds. He thanked Jarrett and the team at Mark Creek upon receiving the cheque for $2250.



