JulyFest is Kimberley’s biggest festival and involves a soccer tournament and a huge bocce tournament, as well as high school reunions, parade, and a concert. Bulletin file

JulyFest is Kimberley’s biggest festival and involves a soccer tournament and a huge bocce tournament, as well as high school reunions, parade, and a concert. Bulletin file

Marysville Daze and JulyFest cancelled

When this pandemic began in 2020 nobody thought it would still be a problem a year later, but it is unfortunately so. Many events, such as the Round the Mountain event, have already made the announcement that they will not be proceeding again this year.

The latest events to announce a second cancellation are the Mark Creek Lions Marysville Daze and the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce hosted JulyFest.

Marysville Daze is always held the first Sunday in June and JulyFest — Kimberley’s largest festival — the third week in July.

READ: Round the Mountain postponed again, rescheduled to 2022

READ: Mark Creek Lions announce cancellation of Marysville Daze


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBAL Kimberley is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
BC budget: Deficit to be expected, but what’s the way out, MLA Clovechok asks

Reactions to the BC budget that came down this week have been… Continue reading

Marysville Daze traditionally kick off Kimberley’s summer festivals, but it has been cancelled once again this year due to COVID. Bulletin file
Marysville Daze and JulyFest cancelled

When this pandemic began in 2020 nobody thought it would still be… Continue reading

x
Kimberley to hold property tax increase to 1.6 per cent in 2021

The City of Kimberley is holding the property tax increase to 1.6… Continue reading

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
54 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-two people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care

While pharmacies across B.C. are using AstraZeneca for public immunizations for people 40 years of age and older, there is no availability currently in the Kootenays. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
No AstraZeneca vaccine availability in Kootenay pharmacies, says Interior Health

Vaccine has been opened up at pharmacies in other areas of the province to people 40 years of age and older

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

A JetBlue plane takes off in view of the air traffic control tower at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson, File/AP Photo)
Discount airline expanding service to Canada with flights between Vancouver and New York

JetBlue is expanding its operations with its first flights to Canada starting the summer of 2022

Nanaimo RCMP say a man was injured while pouring gunpowder on a backyard fire in Harewood on Wednesday, April 21. (File photo)
Nanaimo man hospitalized after pouring gunpowder onto backyard fire

RCMP, investigating explosion in Harewood, also came across an alcohol still on the property

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

Most Read