Marysville Daze and JulyFest cancelled

When this pandemic began in 2020 nobody thought it would still be a problem a year later, but it is unfortunately so. Many events, such as the Round the Mountain event, have already made the announcement that they will not be proceeding again this year.

The latest events to announce a second cancellation are the Mark Creek Lions Marysville Daze and the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce hosted JulyFest.

Marysville Daze is always held the first Sunday in June and JulyFest — Kimberley’s largest festival — the third week in July.

