Marysville Daze this weekend

The first Saturday in June is coming up and that means it’s time for Marysville Daze.
Presented by the Mark Creek Lions, Marysville Daze 2019 goes this Saturday, June 1 and, as it has been for the past few years, it will all happen at Lions Park at 303 Street and 308 Avenue in Marysville.
It all gets underway with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. A Farmers’ Market begins at 9 p.m. By the time you’ve eaten your fill of pancakes and perused the market, you can settle in for live entertainment beginning at 1 p.m. A refreshment garden opens at noon.
There are all kinds of activities for the kids all day long, including a bouncy castle and climbing wall.
Food trucks will also be on site.
Join the Mark Creek Lions for this great community celebration this Saturday.