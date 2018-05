Grade two students at Marysville Elementary have been learning all about chicks and hatching them in their classrooms.

AbEd Coordinator for SD6, Anna Keiver says that the students have over 30 chicks already.

“The kids are having fun with the chicks joining the classroom, chirping away,” said Keiver. “All the chicks that have hatched will be returning to Fischer Farm on Friday. This is such a fantastic learning opportunity for all of our students.”