Mrs. Neeves class drops their donations at the Food Bank. Photo submitted McKim students are embarking on a Kindness Campaign. Photo submitted

Two of McKim Middle School’s Grade 4 classes have embarked on a campaign of kindness to make the holidays a little happier for everyone.

So far the students have shopped for the food bank and carolled for seniors at the Pines, and also sang for the public in the Platzl where they were accompanied on guitar by local musician Kevin Honeyman. They brought their donations at the food bank this week as well.