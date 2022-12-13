McKim students shop for Kimberley Food Bank

There’s never a lack of nice things to report during the holiday season in Kimberley, as people try to do their part to make Christmas enjoyable for everyone.

This year the grade fours and fives in Mrs. Neeve’s class at McKim raised money for the food bank by holding a school wide popcorn sale. After many hours of math students made budgets and set out for Mark Creek Market to shop for items needed for Christmas hampers. On Friday students carried the heavy load to the food bank. The food bank was extremely grateful, and, according to the teacher, the students’ hearts were full.