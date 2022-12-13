McKim students in front of the Food Bank. Photo Submitted

McKim students shop for Kimberley Food Bank

There’s never a lack of nice things to report during the holiday season in Kimberley, as people try to do their part to make Christmas enjoyable for everyone.

This year the grade fours and fives in Mrs. Neeve’s class at McKim raised money for the food bank by holding a school wide popcorn sale. After many hours of math students made budgets and set out for Mark Creek Market to shop for items needed for Christmas hampers. On Friday students carried the heavy load to the food bank. The food bank was extremely grateful, and, according to the teacher, the students’ hearts were full.

Previous story
Calling all birders: Christmas bird counts are near
Next story
Wildsight provides tips for a more eco-friendly Christmas

Just Posted

Buying your Christmas tree from a local grower is the most eco-friendly option says Wildsight. kootenaytreefarms.ca/gallery/
Wildsight provides tips for a more eco-friendly Christmas

Bald Eagle photo by Claude Rioux
Calling all birders: Christmas bird counts are near

The Northstar Quad chairlift at Kimberley Alpine Resort has been running for ten days and is now ready for the certification and load testing process, final stages before it is ready for public use. KAR photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Northstar chairlift begins load testing, certification process

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician