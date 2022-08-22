Meadowbrook Community Association celebrates 10 years

The Meadowbrook Community Association just celebrated its 10th year.

The event was celebrated with a gathering of about 80 people Cherry Creek Falls Park.

Some attendees like Margaret Mayes, the initial discoverer of the plans for a quarry on this site, recalled the community’s opposition and savoured the beautiful park that now exists. Others, like long-term MCA members, Dale and Ivan Mather, seemed to appreciate the chance, once again, to engage with friends and neighbours.

The celebration was designed to be a drop in event from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, but many attendees spent the entire time relaxing and visiting, Our invited dignitaries, MLA Doug Clovechok, RDEK Board Vice Chair Susan Clovechok, and Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and wife Bev stayed for most of the three hours enjoying the festivities and the people.

The moment was a special one for Doug and MCA President, Bob Johnstone. When Doug was merely a wannabe MLA, they worked closely for more than 18 months to oppose the quarry at Cherry Creek Falls, and with the help of East Kootenay MLA and former Minister of Mines, Bill Bennett, to navigate the process of removing the claim from the mineral tenure system. It was the beginning of a relationship that has since enabled the MCA to successfully advocate for control of invasive plants, highway safety, access around Cherry Pit, and safer, more responsible land use.

“The celebration was organized by the MCA and funded through a Columbia Basin Trust Sponsorship Grant. Just another example of the contribution that the CBT, this unique entity, makes throughout the Basin,” said Johnstone. MCA truly appreciates the financial and other support CBT has provided for so many of our initiatives.”

RDEK Area E Director, Jane Walter, had been a staunch opponent of the quarry. She also became an advocate for creating a regional park. With her support, the process of creating the park became and has remained a collaborative venture. RDEK and MCA representatives continue to meet annually and to contact each other as needed to review and address issues involving the use, maintenance and development of the park.

The creation of McGinty Lake Interpretive Forest also required numerous steps and a designation by a provincial authority. In addition, the MCA had to enter into a Recreation Sites and Trails Agreement with the Province so the association could maintain the trails.

The MCA also adopted land use policies, and keeps an eye on any logging planned for the area.

This fall, if there is a race for Area E Director, MCA will once against a candidates forum.