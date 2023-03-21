Military Ames fundraiser a great success

Military Ames held their annual “Pasta with a Purpose” Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on March 4.

“It was a great success, our most successful one yet” said Postnikoff. “People really came out and our silent auction donors went above and beyond to support us!”

There were close to 150 people and the comments on the evening were very positive, a good dinner, some great auction deals, good door prizes and all for a great cause. The proceeds from the event stay local and support veterans through a variety of initiatives. Recently they were able to take a group of veterans to Calgary/Nanton to the Military Museums and to have camaraderie time with veterans in and around that area. These types of fundraisers also help to host other events such as November 11, and an Act of Remembrance at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park planned for June where veterans from BC and Alberta will attend. The Service will be followed by a dinner and all veterans are welcome.

Military Ames would like to “Thank the community” for your ongoing support.

“To our volunteers that come out year after year and help make this a big success, we couldn’t do it without you, Sasha, Archie & Francis, Riley, Prem, and of course our Veterans who aren’t always comfortable in crowds, we’re proud of you for your courage. Diane, Zena, Mifi, Judy, Leona and everyone who sold tickets, thank you! A special Thank you goes out to Jarrod and Leif at Save On Foods, Jill and Allister at Stokes, Rod and Tamara at Cobs and Bohemian Spirits, Canadian 2 for Pizza Cranbrook, Kootenay Computer Cranbrook, Lordco, Finning Caterpillar Cranbrook, Purcell Golf, Ashley Homestore Cranbrook, Kathy Rieberger, Flooring Superstore Cranbrook, Denise’s Esthetics, Mike’s Carwash Cranbrook, Sullivan Pub, Dog Power Sports Cranbrook, Runners RV Cranbrook, Top Crop Too, Sheila Milloy, Stonefire Pizzeria, Bridge Interior Cranbrook, Real Canadian Superstore Cranbrook, The Home Depot Cranbrook, Bootleg Gap Golf, The Brick, Leanna Swanson, Kimberley Kritters, ARQ Climbing Centre, Dennis Walker at 107.5 FM and the Kimberley Bulletin we really appreciate all of you!”

“We’re looking forward to serving you all a great dinner again next year.”