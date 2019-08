Military Ames held its annual garage sale in the parking lot of Kootenay Savings Credit Union this past weekend and it was once again a resounding success.

The Veteran’s support group raised $6,111.

Military Ames would also like to announce that they have acquired storage and will therefore be able to accept donations for the sale year round. So if you are moving or cleaning out a home they would be happy to take some items off your hands.

Contact Cindy Postnikoff at militaryames@gmail.com