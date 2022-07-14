Military Ames grateful for community support

The veterans support group Military Ames is grateful for community support in so many ways.

Despite the recent set back of having many memorial plaques stolen from the downtown park, the group continued on with their planned garage sale, which once again turned out to be a great success.

“It was so nice to be indoors and not worry about the weather, a huge thank you to the Curling Club for allowing us to use the rink,” sad group facilitator Cindy Postnikoff. “We would like to thank everyone who came out to support us. The garage sale is our biggest fundraiser of the year and goes a long way in supporting our military veteran groups ongoing throughout the year, not only for the obvious expenses we incur but it allows us to treat our veterans to social outings, as well gives us an emergency bumper if needed and helps with expenses related to the Memorial Park.

“The support of the community has been incredible during our recent struggle. The kind words, gestures and donations have truly highlighted how much you value our Veterans and the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park. Each and every one of you has an impact far greater than you realize.

“On behalf of Military Ames ‘May the honour you give, one day be the honour you receive’”

