Cindy Posnikoff presents a quilt of valour to Rtd Sapper Jason Louie. Photo submitted

Military Ames makes Quilt of Valour presentation in Creston

One of the most enjoyable things Cindy Postnikoff does in her work for veterans is passing along Quilts of Valour to those who served.

This past week, Postnikoff travelled to Creston to present another quilt.

“It was an absolute honour and pleasure to present a Quilt of Valour to Rtd Sapper Jason Louie in Creston. Jason is the Chief of the Lower Kootenay Band and was very touched by the recognition. Military Ames Veterans attended the presentation and it was once again a privilege to witness the intense power in camaraderie. Thank you for your Service Jason.”

Another great Kimberley Community Fall Fair

