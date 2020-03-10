Last year’s Pasta With a Purpose event. Submitted file

Military Ames Pasta With A Purpose coming this Saturday

It’s that time of the year again. Military Ames is having their Family Spaghetti Dinner this Saturday, March 14 at the Kimberley Anglican Church. There are two sittings, one at 5:30 and at 7:00. After the 7:00 dinner you are welcome to stay and play cards and games. The dinner includes Spaghetti, meat sauce, a fresh Cobs bun, Caeser salad, dessert and a drink, all for $15 for adults and $7 for 12 yrs and under and there’s door prizes.

“We will also be having our ever popular Silent Auction with lots of great items,” said Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames. “If you haven’t been to a fund raiser dinner for awhile or even if you have, this is one you don’t want to miss. It’s not just a dinner, it’s an evening out and you can bring the kids all while supporting Military Ames. And, yes we do take out.”

Why is it called “Pasta with a Purpose?”

“That’s exactly what it is,” Postnikoff said. “Military Ames is fund raising to support our veterans and to add a statue to the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park and we’d like to invite you to be a part of that.”

Military Ames is a local veteran camaraderie group. They currently have veteran’s groups in Kimberley and Cranbrook that include camaraderie, Military Peer Support for PTSD, a Senior Veterans Group and more.

“We work hard to support our veterans and could not do what we do if not for your support. Thank you in advance for your support,” she said.

Tickets are available at Bear’s Eatery, Snowdrift Cafe, Old Crow Emporium or call 250 919-3137.

